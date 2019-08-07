Punjab govt striving hard to address issue of malnutrition: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking every possible measure to address the issue of malnutrition, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony of Provincial Dissemination of National Nutrition Survey (NNS) 2018-19 in Lahore, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the relevant ministries and departments were engaged in efforts to address the issue of malnutrition in the province.

According to a statement issued by Directorate General Public Relations, she said, “Preventing and reducing malnutrition saves lives, reduces illness, enables children to learn and helps individuals and countries escape from poverty and maximize their potential.”

Read More: Five more children die of malnutrition in Thar

Earlier on August 2, at least five more children had died at the Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar, due to malnutrition and other diseases.

According to the district administration, the total number of deaths had reached 518 owing to malnutrition from January till date.

On the other hand, the patients were facing difficulties due to the shortage of medicines in govt run hospitals.

