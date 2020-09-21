Punjab announces date for intermediate exam results

Web Analytics
LAHORE: The Punjab education boards have announced the date for the release of intermediate (F.A) and (FSC) both parts (Part I and Part II) exam results.

As per details, all the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the results on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, confirmed Chairman Lahore Board on Monday.

According to the chairman BISE Lahore, the results will be announced on Tuesday evening at 5:00 PM.

All results will be announced online and students can find their results on arynews.tv

Last week, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.

Read More: Punjab matric exam results announced

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on May 16 announced to promote matriculation and intermediate students to next classes without conducting examinations.

