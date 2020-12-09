Punjab CM announces new projects worth Rs17bn for Sialkot

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday announced new projects worth 17 billion for Sialkot, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony, Usman Buzdar said that the government was initiating the development projects worth billions of rupees to facilitate the masses and to improve their living standards in the city.

He said that the provincial government will soon set up a new industrial state comprising 10,00 acres of land in Sialkot. The chief minister said that a new 500-bed Mother & Child Hospital will be established at a cost of Rs5 billion in the city. He said that the prime minister will inaugurate the hospital during his next visit to the city.

The chief minister also congratulated the people on the inauguration of AirSial today. He vowed to provide free healthcare coverage to the entire population of the province by 2021.

Read More: All-out efforts afoot for revival of industrialisation: PM

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Sialkot was going to become an even bigger export hub of Pakistan.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of AirSial, the premier had expressed the hope that the city’s business community will run the airline like it has been running the Sialkot airport, creating a competitive environment for other airlines, including PIA, to improve their service.

