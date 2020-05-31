Punjab notifies imposition of fines over SOPs violation

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday announced to slap fines over breach of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The provincial government has notified imposing fines over violation of the SOPs, which have been announced to curb spread of coronavirus infection.

The government has decided to impose Rs. 500 over entering the public places without wearing masks.

Provincial administration will also slap 2000 rupees fine on a person, who will violate the rules of home quarantine, while those found spitting at a public would have to pay 500 rupees fine.

A shopkeeper will be imposed Rs. 2000 fine over breach of the rule of social distancing at his shop.

Moreover, the authorities will impose Rs. 3000 fine for violation of SOPs at a public transport bus, while 2000 rupees penalty for a car owner for the same breach.

Furthermore, the rickshaw or motorcycle owners would be slapped 500 rupees fine over violation of the rules.

The government notification about fines on SOPs breach will come into force with immediate effect, according to the announcement.

Comments

comments