LAHORE: The Punjab Apex Committee decided on Thursday to take effective measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus’ second wave and ensure strict enforcement of health guidelines, including wearing of masks at public places.

A meeting of the apex committee with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the chair took stock of the second wave of the highly contagious disease, expressing concern over a recent spike in confirmed infections and death ratio.

The committee that comprises both the province’s civil and military leaders agreed on making joint efforts to curb the virus spread and ironing out an essential future course of action in light of Covid trends that are likely to emerge in the days to come. The strategy is to be finalised before the advent of winter.

The meeting decided to strictly enforce face mask rules and not tolerate any violation of SOPs. It further decided to launch a public campaign to peddle awareness about the infection.

The apex committee recommended keeping people flying in from abroad, especially from India, in quarantine and banning political, social, cultural, and religious gatherings in the province. It further proposed limiting the number of guests at weddings that will be allowed to take place in open spaces.

The moot recommended early winter vacations for students across the province and reserving a certain number of hospitals in Punjab, especially in southern areas, solely for Covid-19 patients. Lahore Corps Commander Lt General Majid Ehsan assured the government of extending every possible cooperation in the fight against the virus.

