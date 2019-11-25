Punjab Assembly condemns desecration of Holy Quran

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway, ARY News reported.

The resolution, moved by Pakistan Muslim League (Q) MPA Khadija Umar, was passed with full consensus of the house.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to raise the incident of the Holy Quran’s desecration in Norway with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Condemning the incident, the prime minister directed the foreign minister to immediately contact the OIC and inform it of the country’s reservations in this regard.

Read More: Pakistan lodges strong protest with Norway over desecration of Holy Quran

Prime Minister Khan maintained such provocative activities against Islam are not acceptable at all.

Earlier, on Nov 23, the Ambassador of Norway was called to the Foreign office to convey the deep concern of the government and people of Pakistan over the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city of Kristiansand.

It was underscored that such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims around the world, including those in Pakistan. Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression.

