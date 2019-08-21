Punjab Assembly condemns Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir

Punjab Assembly in a resolution has condemned Indian atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian unilateral step of abrogating the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The resolution was unanimously passed during Punjab Assembly session in Lahore.

The resolution through Federal Government also demanded the United Nations take action over Indian atrocities in Occupied State.

The House appreciated the fact that the whole nation, armed forces, and the government is on one page on this issue.

The House assured the people of Occupied Kashmir that Pakistan will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support for Kashmir cause.

Speaking on the resolution, several members from treasury and opposition benches paid rich tributes to sacrifices being rendered by the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on August 17 said that India’s aggressive designs were grave threats for regional peace.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter president Ejaz Chaudhry, who called on him at his office, CM Buzdar said that armed forces of Pakistan are ever-ready for the defence of the country and added that the nation was firmly standing with them.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar paid tribute to the martyrs and added,” Those who laid down their lives for the defence of the country are out heroes.”

