LAHORE: A high-level investigation has been launched by Chief Minister House into summoning Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab and speeches against police forces, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources said a high-level government leader expresses concerns over the speeches against police forces delivered by the government lawmakers in the provincial assembly. It will be investigated regarding the PA’s session summoned on the opposition’s requisition and continued for seven days.

The probe was opened by CM House over politically pressurising IGP Punjab despite having clear orders from the Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources added.

The investigation will dig out the motives behind providing the opportunity to opposition leaders for delivering speeches against the government and police administration.

It is suspected that the move had been taken as a conspiracy against the government which also raised questions over submission of the opposition’s requisition for the unexpected session after the suspension of 45 lawmakers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

After completion of the investigation, a report will be sent to PM Imran Khan over alleged reports of putting political pressure on police forces, sources said.

