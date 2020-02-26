Resolution in Punjab Assembly to condemn India mosque attacks

LAHORE: A resolution has been submitted at Punjab Assembly Secretariat to condemn desecration of mosques and attacks on Muslims in India, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Uzma Bukhari has submitted resolution in the Punjab assembly secretariat to condemn the attacks and sacrilege of mosques by Hindu extremists in the neighboring country.

“This house vehemently condemns sacrilege of mosques by Hindu extremist mobs and violence against Muslims in Indian capital New Delhi,” the resolution reads.

“Indian Muslim population being subjected to violence on the behest of the Modi led Indian government,” said the resolution.

“The religious minorities are protesting against disputed citizenship law in India for last three months,” it said.

“Narendra Modi has become the biggest dictator of this century,” resolution further read.

The resolution demands the United Nations to take notice of attacks of extremists on Muslims in India.

“The United Nations should should take steps to ensure protection of minorities in India,” the resolution demands.

