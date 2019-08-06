Punjab Assembly moved against drug peddling in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly was moved against the sale of ice drug in Lahore on Tuesday.

PPP leaders Syed Hassan Murtaza and Makhdoom Usman Mehmood submitted an adjournment motion with the assembly secretariat calling for a debate on the peddling of drugs in the provincial capital, especially in educational institutions.

They state the sale of ice across Lahore is on the rise as educational institutions are no longer free from this sort of narcotics.

Many laboratories producing ice drug have sprung up in the city as there exits anger among the denizens over lack of measures to curb it, the PPP leaders say.

Last month, it was decided that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Punjab police will jointly launch a crackdown on the elements peddling drugs across the province.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and State Minister for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Afridi in the provincial capital.

They both decided to take collective steps to eliminate narcotics from the province.

It was decided that Punjab and federal governments would initiate a joint crackdown on the elements involved in the narcotics business.

