PA resolution seeks sale of sweetener at official rates

LAHORE: A resolution was submitted to the Punjab Assembly secretariat on Monday seeking sale of sugar at official rates across the province, reported ARY News.

The resolution demanded enforcement of official rates of the sweetener and action against its sale at inflated rates.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Uzma Bukhari moved another resolution pointing out, what she claimed, over 4,000 non-operational CCTV cameras installed in the provincial capital under the Safe City project.

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed a state counsel to produce a notification with regard to a ban on export of sugar.

Chief Justice LHC Mamoon Rashid Sheikh was hearing a petition regarding hike in sugar price.

The bench also sought a report on total stocks of sugar in the country.

It is to be mentioned here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in a meeting on Monday imposed an immediate ban on export of sugar.

The counsel for sugar mills argued that sugarcane production has dropped in the country this year. He, however, said that sufficient stocks of sugar are available in the country.

“Why the price is surging when sufficient stocks of sugar are available,” the bench asked.

“The sugarcane price has increased to Rs220 per maund,” Cane Commissioner said in his statement.

