Punjab Assembly session summoned on July 15

LAHORE: A session of the Punjab Assembly has been summoned by Speaker Pervaiz Elahi on July 15 at 10:00 am, ARY News reported on Friday.

The session is being summoned over the requisition of the opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Earlier, the requisition was submitted by the opposition over the detainment of political leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition parties have been fumed over the latest arrests of PML-N’s prominent leaders including Hamza Shehbaz, former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others in different cases.

Separately, the opposition parties have opened another front against the government in Senate by deciding to submit a resolution for removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on July 09.

Talking to media Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Akram Khan Durrani, who was presiding over the meeting said that the name of the opposition’s candidate for the top slot of the Upper House will be decided in the next session of the opposition parties on July 11.

He said the convener of the Rehbar Committee will be nominated from each party for a period of two months and he has been unanimously named as the first head of the committee.

