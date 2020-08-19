Punjab launches ‘Baldiaonline’ app to connect local govt, masses

LAHORE: The Punjab government has continued its efforts to facilitate masses through modern digital technology and recently launched ‘Baldiaonline’ android app for connecting citizens with the local government department, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab government has launched an Android-based app, Baldiaonline, of its local government and community development department to provide a facility to the citizens for directly contacting the authorities. The app has been downloaded by more than 100,000 users so far.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the masses could submit online reports to the local government authorities regarding the birth, death, wedding, divorce and other records. Moreover, it will also help the local government to collect complaints and suggestions from the citizens of 455 constituencies.

The chief minister said that the app will be upgraded to increase the facilities by using digital technology. Usman Buzdar said that he has issued directives to all departments for enhancing public services through modern technology.

Comments

comments