Punjab decides blocking SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens

LAHORE: The Punjab government has finally decided to block SIM cards of all those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

These decisions were taken at a meeting presided over by health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Punjab Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

The meeting also decided to allow walk-in vaccination of citizens above 18 from June 12 (Saturday). It was also decided in the meeting to set up mobile vaccination centres outside the main shrines of Punjab province.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the provincial government using all resources to stop the spread of coronavirus in the province.

There has been a considerable decrease in COVID-19 cases in Punjab because of the implementation of SOPs and mass vaccination, she added.

Separately today it was learnt that Punjab has failed to achieve its set target of COVID-19 vaccination, stated a report complied by Punjab Primary Health department.

As per the report, the department had set targeting of vaccinating 12,9000 people against COVID-19 in three days but ended up achieving only 40pc of the target.

Less than 200,000 people are being administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the province. The report stated that the situation in Gujranwala remained disappointing as the health officials only managed to inject vaccines to 19% of the people.

