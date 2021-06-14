LIVE UPDATES: Rs196billion allocated for South Punjab in provincial budget 2021-22
LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht is presenting the province’s budget for financial year 2021-22.
Here are the latest updates from the his speech.
Total Outlay: Rs2653billion
86 percent increase in development budget- total Rs560billion
Rs89billion for provision of water in cities
Rs370billion for health- Rs80billion for ‘Sehat Card’ programme
Rs442billion for education- 13 percent increase from last year- 7 new universities to be established in the province. Rs7billion for an engineering university in Sialkot city
Rs196billion allocated for South Punjab
Rs3billion for infrastructure development
Government employees get a 10percent increase in salaries, similar increase in pensions
Rs31billion for agricultural development
MORE TO FOLLOW….