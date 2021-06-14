LIVE UPDATES: Rs196billion allocated for South Punjab in provincial budget 2021-22

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht is presenting the province’s budget for financial year 2021-22.

Here are the latest updates from the his speech.

Total Outlay: Rs2653billion

86 percent increase in development budget- total Rs560billion

Rs89billion for provision of water in cities

Rs370billion for health- Rs80billion for ‘Sehat Card’ programme

Rs442billion for education- 13 percent increase from last year- 7 new universities to be established in the province. Rs7billion for an engineering university in Sialkot city

Rs196billion allocated for South Punjab

Rs3billion for infrastructure development

Government employees get a 10percent increase in salaries, similar increase in pensions

Rs31billion for agricultural development

MORE TO FOLLOW….

