Upcoming Punjab budget should depict aspirations of people, directs CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities that upcoming provincial budget should depict aspirations of the people and it should be designed in accordance with the basic necessities of life.

CM Usman Buzdar said this while chairing a high-level meeting at his office in which the salient features of the annual development program and budgetary proposals for the financial year 2019-20 were reviewed in detail.

According to a statement released from his office, CM Buzdar said “More funds will be allocated for the development of the social sector and resources will be utilized for public welfare and the promotion of health and education sectors.”

He said that agriculture sector was ignored by the previous government and the farmers remained hostage to an exploitative system.

The chief minister said that record funds would be allocated for the agriculture sector and more resources would be provided for the welfare of the people by curtailing unnecessary expenditures, read the statement.

He said that public-private partnership would be promoted for encouraging investment and added that an increase in resources was the need of the hour for the projects of national reconstruction.

“We want to put the province of Punjab on the road of development,” he concluded.

