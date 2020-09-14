LAHORE: Punjab cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday condemned the motorway gang rape incident and vowed to arrest all perpetrators behind it soon, ARY NEWS reported.

“A positive development has been made in the probe of the case and we will convey the good news to masses soon,” the cabinet meeting said as the members expressed sympathy with the victim and her family.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani briefed the meeting over progress during the investigation in the motorway gang rape case.

Separately, the cabinet approved Orange Line Train fare at Rs 40 as the chief minister rejected an earlier proposal of Rs 50 fare.

The cabinet also decided to temporarily handover the authority of new public transport registration to motor vehicles’ examiners.

The meeting also approved the promotion of students in the higher education department under examination policy for 2020.

The cabinet also approved a plan to enforce a uniform syllabus in the province and initially it would be implemented for classes from one to five. In the second phase, the uniform syllabus would be implemented in classes from six to eight and in the third phase in classes ninth and tenth.

The meeting also approved the annual report of the Punjab Public Service Commission for 2019 besides also giving a nod to the Punjab Drugs Amendment Bill 2020 and amendment in Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010.

The Punjab cabinet also approved establishing a hospital at the old Ghalla Mandi in Multan.

