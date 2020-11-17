Punjab cabinet meeting ends sans decision on wheat support price

LAHORE: A meeting of the Punjab cabinet with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair on Tuesday failed to make a decision about wheat support price.

The meeting decided to constitute a cabinet committee to fix wheat support price. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said the committee will moot suggestions in this regard in light of the recommendations of the Punjab Assembly and the government.

He said the government has recommended the centre to fix the support price of wheat at Rs18,00 per 40 kilogrammes whereas the provincial legislature wants the price fixed at Rs2,000.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly Secretariat had received a resolution seeking to fix the support price of wheat at Rs 2000 per 40 kilogrammes. Rabia Naseem Farooqi, a PML-N MPA, submitted the resolution for an enhanced support price for the wheat crop.

The wheat support price remained a bone of contention between the farmers and the government as well as between Sindh and the federal governments.

