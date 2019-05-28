Punjab govt to benefit from Chinese model to decrease poverty: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that China made unprecedented steps for overcoming poverty related issue and added that the Punjab government would benefit from the Chinese model to decrease poverty.

Chairing a high-level meeting, CM Buzdar said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would promote economic activities and generate new employment opportunities.

According to a statement issued by his office, CM Buzdar said, “CPEC is a golden opportunity for durable development in Punjab and for rest of the country and it would be fully benefited upon.”

Chinese business will be given all sort of facilities in Punjab for investment, CM Buzdar said and added that the provincial government was setting up special economic zones and Chinese investment in these zones would be welcomed.

The chief minister said, “There is a great demand for skilled labor and it is needed to give special attention to technical and vocational training to fulfill this demand.”

He directed the line departments that CPEC-related strategy should be given final shape as soon as possible adding that salient feature of this strategy should be devised early so as to take maximum benefit from the project.

CM Buzdar said that Chinese collaboration would be further utilized in different sectors including vocational training, agriculture, education, and energy.

Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Economic Advisor Dr. Salman Shah, chief secretary and others were attended the meeting.

