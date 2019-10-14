Punjab CM acclaims Rescue 1122 as ‘dynamic institution’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday lauded the Punjab Emergency Service – Rescue 1122 – for being “a dynamic institution” that has effectively been rendering relief and rescue services for the past fifteen years across the province.

Addressing an event held to mark the completion of fifteen years of Rescue 1122, he said all possible resources will be spent for the development of the service and the welfare of its staff.

He said Rescue 1122 is the only rescue organisation registered by the United Nation, which is a matter of honour.

He said the operation of Rescue 1122 will be expanded to every tehsil in the near future.

The CM said Rescue 1122 brilliantly maintained its record of an average seven-minute response in case of any emergency.

He said that the Punjab Emergency Service has launched its motorcycle emergency service to rescue victims in remote and far-flung areas within four-minute response time.

He said that seventy-five thousand persons have been rescued so far by the rescue 1122 while precious goods worth billions of rupees were saved in fire incidents by its firemen.

Buzdar gave the credit of making Rescue 1122 a dynamic organization to its founding Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer.

