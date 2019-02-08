Punjab CM chairs cabinet meeting to mull over 39-point agenda

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is chairing a provincial cabinet meeting to review important issues, ARY News reported on Friday.

The meeting that is underway in Lahore is attended by the provincial ministers, special assistants, chief secretary and other concerned.

The meeting is mulling over a 39-point agenda.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) MPA Bau Rizwan was sworn in as a Punjab minister.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to Rizwan in a ceremony which took place at 10:00 am at the Governor House in Lahore.

The event was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi and other political leaders.

Buzdar, during last meeting of the Punjab cabinet reviewed different important issues including the matters of Land Water Transport Development Company.

The chief minister had ordered to utilize the boats of the company, in order to promote tourism in the province.

