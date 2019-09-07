‘No room for policemen involved in torture’: CM takes notice of torture on Vehari woman

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday took notice of torture on a woman by police in Vehari, reported ARY News.

The chief minister directed the regional police officer (RPO) of Multan to submit a report in this regard.

He instructed the police officer to furnish a report after carrying out a probe into the incident within 48 hours.

CM Buzdar directed that legal and departmental action be initiated against the police officers found guilty of inflicting torture on the woman.

He issued directives for provision of justice to the victim woman saying the incident of torture is unacceptable.

“There is no room for the officers involved in such incidents in the police department,” the CM categorically stated.

