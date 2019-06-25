Punjab CM orders to speedup crackdown against land grabbers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Tuesday directed the concerned officials to accelerate the crackdown against the land grabbers, ARY News reported.

“An indiscriminate action will be continued against land grabbers and zero tolerance policy observed in this regard,” he said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab cabinet decided to withdraw proposed sales tax on inter-city air-conditioned buses.

Presiding over the cabinet meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that directed to make an amendment in the finance bill in this regard. He said that the decision would provide a real relief to masses and added that the provincial government would take more steps to provide maximum relief to the people.

Read More: Punjab cabinet decides to withdraw proposed sales tax on intercity buses

The chief minister said, “I am grateful to the cabinet for extending support during a difficult economic situation.” Appreciating the performance of the cabinet, CM Buzdar said, “The Punjab cabinet members have worked day and night and their hard work is yielding positive results.”

The cabinet meeting also gave approval to MoU about joint financial obligations between the federation and the provinces.

Comments

comments