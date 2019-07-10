Punjab CM reviews PDMA plan for possible flood situation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday reviewed the preparation plan of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for possible flood situation during the upcoming Monsoon season.

The CM Punjab chairing a meeting has approved to change the name of the cabinet committee on flood to the cabinet committee on the disaster. The Chief Minister directed all the concerned departments to ensure complete arrangements for combating the possible threat of flood due to rains and snow-falling.

He made it clear that there would be no room for any leniency in this regard and directed to ensure effective safety arrangements in the areas adjacent to Sindh River and other riverside areas.

The meteorological department officials informed that rain spell may start in different areas from next week. There is no sign of large scale floods; however, the option of low and medium scale flood cannot be ignored.

Provincial ministers, spokesman to CM, SMU head Fazeel Asif, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM approved an increment in the allowances of the Police.

The CM on the occasion expressed that the ministry was behind its law enforcement in tackling terrorism and crime.

Buzdar also said that the ministry was in talks of modernizing the police force according to modern day requirements.

