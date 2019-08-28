Punjab CM sets up special committee on Kashmir

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar set up a special committee on the Kashmir crisis on Wednesday.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat will head the committee, according to a notification issued here today.

The committee will highlight India’s belligerent attitude and human rights abuses in held Jammu and Kashmir.

It will also help the federal government in sensitizing global capitals about the situation in the occupied region.

The committee comprises of members of the Punjab Assembly, including Nazir Chohan, Uzma Kardar, Nadeem Qureshi, and Mahendra Pal Singh.

Two MPAs from the opposition and one from the PML-Q, a partner of the ruling coalition, have also been made part of the committee.

It also comprises of the Punjab chief secretary and information secretary.

The law minister has summoned a first meeting of the body on Aug 30.

