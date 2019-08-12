Punjab CM to lead Kashmir rally in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, expressing solidarity with the people of India held Kashmir on the occasion of Eidul Azha, lamented on Monday they have been deprived of Eid celebrations because of atrocities being committed by the Indian government.

In an Eid message, he said the Kashmiri people are close to realising their destiny of freedom.

He added they would get freedom no matter on what scale India perpetuates atrocities in the held territory.

The Punjab CM said they stand by the people of held Kashmir and will do so in future.

He announced to lead a rally to be taken out in solidarity with the people of Kashmir in Lahore.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the nation will celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday as Kashmir Solidarity Day while Indian Independence Day on Thursday will be observed as Black Day.

Speaking at the refugees camp in Muzaffarabad, he said Pakistan has decided to raise the issue of Kashmir again at the United Nations (UN) Security Council and China has assured to extend full support in this regard.

“The sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people will never go in vain”, he reiterated.

