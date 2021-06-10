LAHORE: Strong winds have forced Punjab CM Usman Buzdar’s helicopter to make an emergency landing in Garhi Shahu’s railway stadium, ARY News reported on Thursday.

CM Usman Buzdar’s helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing at Garhi Shahu railway station due to strong winds when he was returned to Lahore from Islamabad.

The helicopter was scheduled to land at Lahore’s old airport, however, the pilot managed to safely land the helicopter inside a stadium. The chief minister and crew members remained safe. CM Buzdar said in a statement that he is fine by the grace of Allah Almighty.

Earlier in September 2019, the helicopter of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had narrowly escaped an accident as it was landed safely at the Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The accident had been caused by a bird strike when CM Buzdar was returning to the provincial capital after paying a visit to Hafizabad.

A pigeon had hit the surface of the helicopter from the front side while flying over Lahore’s railway station which disbalanced the aircraft with 15 persons onboard including CM Buzdar, provincial minister Taimur Bhatti, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abbas Shah and 12 others including crew.

The helicopter’s outer surface had received damages, however, it was safely landed at Lahore airport after the 10-minute flight by the experienced pilot.

