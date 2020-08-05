Punjab CM Usman Buzdar meets PML-Q delegation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has met a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) led by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Speaker Chamber, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi and Punjab law minister Raja Basharat.

CM Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi discussed matters related to Youm-e-Istehsal (the day of exploitation) of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK). They have strongly condemned the atrocities against Kashmiris in IOJK.

They said that the Pakistani nation is standing side by side with the Kashmiris and international community should play its role in stopping atrocities by Indian forces. The Pakistani nation gave a message to the Kashmiris for continuing their support to them till getting victorious, they added.

Moreover, the PML-Q leaders discussed differents projects of public welfare besides sharing the suggestions with the Punjab chief minister in the meeting.

