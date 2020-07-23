LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has inaugurated the Punjab police mobile app in Rawalpindi and announced 10,000 recruitments in the police forces, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Usman Buzdar, while addressing the inauguration event, said that the mobile app will help the citizens to get services of the police department through internet besides getting information regarding the nearest police station from their residential areas.

The mobile app will also provide the latest traffic updates of the Rawalpindi city besides providing law and order situation to the users of the localities to facilitate people willing to purchase or rent homes, said Buzdar.

He said that the provincial authorities have installed 360-degree security cameras in Rawalpindi which would be used for the surveillance of vehicles. He added that the provincial government is providing maximum financial and human resources to the police forces and also recruiting 10,000 persons to overcome the shortage of police contingents.

CM Usman Buzdar detailed that 45 new police stations will be established across the province, whereas, the government allocated land for the construction of buildings of 101 police stations.

Comments

comments