Govt committed to planting 10 billion trees by 2023: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that the provincial government was committed to planting 10 billion trees by 2023, ARY News reported.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar reiterated the commitment for planting 10 billion trees while talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Punjab Minister for Special Education Muhammad Akhlaq today.

They exchanged views on the matters related to mutual interests and arrangements for the forthcoming event of Tiger Force Day on August 9. Usman Dar apprised the chief minister regarding the arrangements of the Tiger Force Day.

CM Buzdar said that 520 events will be organised to plant more than 1.2 million trees across the province during the celebration of Tiger Force Day on August 9. He added that the tree plantation aims to provide a clean environment for the next generation.

The chief minister also highlighted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government’s efforts to raise voice for the rights of Kashmiris on diplomatic and political fronts. He said that the nation gave a clear message to India for their complete support towards the people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Read: Tiger Force Day to be observed on Aug 9, announces PM Imran

Earlier on July 29, Usman Dar had announced that Tiger Force volunteers will plant one million saplings across the country on August 9.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the special assistant had said that Tiger Force volunteers will fully participate in tree plantation campaigns on Tiger Force Day to be observed on the ninth of the next month.

Usman Dar had said the forest department will identify the sites of tree plantation, and the Tiger Force volunteers in collaboration with the district administration will plant the saplings.

“A Tiger Force App has been launched to empower the volunteers”, he said, adding that the government has decided to reopen Tiger Force registration.

He had said that one million youth have been registered under Tiger Force and the government has so far benefited from three hundred thousand volunteers.

These volunteers have played an important role during the Coronavirus crisis, said Dar and added that the services of Tiger Force were lauded at the international level too.

