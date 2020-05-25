Punjab reports 1,347 fresh coronavirus cases as tally soars to 20,077

LAHORE: Overall 1,347 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported from Punjab province during last 24-hours, raising the provincial tally to 20,077, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The spokesman for the primary and secondary health care department Punjab said that overall 337 people have died from the virus in the province with 13 deaths during last 24 hours.

“We have currently performed 197225 tests,” the spokesman said.

Coronavirus testing laboratories across Punjab are opened. On Saturday, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab had announced the Eid schedule.

According to the schedule released by the ministry, that the shifts and personnel deployed on the days of Eid in various labs across the province may be increased or decreased according to the quantity of samples acquired.

The spokesman also lauded lab workers saying that they too are like frontline workers in Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus.

