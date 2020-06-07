1782 new coronavirus cases swell Punjab’s tally to 37,090

LAHORE: Punjab reported 1782 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 37,090, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 24 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 683 in Punjab province.

Of the new cases, 691 cases emerged in Lahore.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 8,109 while a total of 282,807 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

The death toll from coronavirus in the country crossed the 2,000 mark on Sunday with 67 more Covid-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 98,943 with 4,960 new infections reported within 24 hours.

Pakistan carried out 23,100 tests to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 683,608.

According to NCOC, 36,364 cases have been detected in Sindh, 37,090 in Punjab, 13,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,221 in Balochistan, 4,97

