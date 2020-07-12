Punjab reports less than 600 coronavirus cases, 21 deaths in a day

LAHORE: 565 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Punjab in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the province to 86,556.

According to details, 21 more people died from the virus, pushing the provincial death toll to 2,006.

More than 55,000 patients have recuperated from the highly contagious disease in the province.

As many as 2,521 new coronavirus cases and 74 deaths were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 248,872 and fatalities to 5,197.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 2,521 new cases were detected after 24,211 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

86,975 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 156,700 patients have recuperated from the disease. 15,626,38 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

103,836 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 86,556 in Punjab, 30,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,157 in Balochistan, 14, 023 in Islamabad, 1,564 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,658 in Gilgit Baltistan.

