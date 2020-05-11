Punjab reports 475 new coronavirus cases, death toll at 197

LAHORE: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 11,482 in Punjab after 475 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, five more people died from novel coronavirus today, taking the total number of fatalities in the province to 197.

The department also reported 4,323 recoveries while 184 healthcare workers have been affected by the virus in the province.

The province has conducted overall 130546 coronavirus tests so far, it added.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus has crossed 31,000 after new cases reported during the last twenty-four hours.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 11,482 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 12,017 in Sindh, 4,669 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,017 in Balochistan, 442 in Gilgit Baltistan, 679 in Islamabad and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

22,062 patients are still under treatment at the hosptials while 8,212 patients have so far recovered from the virus thus so far.

The death toll stands at 667 with 28 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours. The total number of coronavirus tests currently recorded at 2,94,894.

Comments

comments