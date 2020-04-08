LAHORE: Ministry of Health, Punjab on Wednesday announced that another 78 individuals had tested positive for novel coronavirus in the province, ARY News reported.

Adding up the latest figures in the previous provincial tally of coronavirus cases, the total number of those diagnosed with the virus currently stands at 2108.

The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 4,072, according to the National Command and Control Centre’s latest statistics released earlier in the day.

According to the report, as many as 208 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 58.

18 deaths were recorded in Sindh, 16 in Punjab, 18 in KP, three in GB, 2 in Balochistan and one death was reported in the federal capital.

As many as 462 patients are under treatment at the quarantine facilities established at the hospitals.

Overall 42 per cent of the cases are said to be of local transmission in the country while rest are of the nationals coming from abroad.

The health authorities have overall conducted 42,159 tests including 3,076 tests during the last 24 hours.

