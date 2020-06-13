48 more fall prey to coronavirus in Punjab within 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab province recorded 2,705 new COVID-19 cases in the province during the last 24 hours, raising the provincial virus tally to 50,087, ARY NEWS reported.

According to statistics provided by the provincial health department, 48 more people lost their lives in the province while battling COVID-19. The total number of patients who succumbed to the virus has reached 938 in the province.

The province has so far performed 338,714 virus tests. The number of recoveries in the province stands at 17,560.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 132,405 after detection of record 6,472 new infections in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,551 with 88 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 49,256 cases have been detected in Sindh, 50,087 in Punjab, 16,415 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,866 in Balochistan, 7,163 in Islamabad, 574 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1044 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 6,472 new cases were detected when 28,850 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 50,056. So far, 839,019 tests have been conducted across the country.

