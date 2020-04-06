Punjab’s coronavirus count balloons to 1,816 as new cases emerge

LAHORE: Coronavirus cases seem to be rapidly increasing in Punjab as more than 130 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the province on Monday evening, reported ARY News.

With the confirmation of new cases, Punjab’s coronavirus tally has ballooned to 1,816.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said, of the total, 557 cases were detected at quarantine centres where pilgrims are being kept after return from Iran.

527 people associated with Raiwind have been infected with the virus, while 49 inmates and 553 other citizens tested positive for the virus in the province.

Speaking at a presser earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza assured health professionals on the frontline of the war against the coronavirus of provision of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Zafar Mirza said that the country has received half a million N95 masks which will be provided to doctors and paramedics.

The special assistant said that the young doctors should not resort to protests at a time when the entire nation was struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

