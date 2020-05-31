Punjab reports record 36 deaths from coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab reported 36 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 475, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said 952 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the total number of infections across the province to 25,056.

Of the new infections, 534 were detected in Lahore.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 6,9071while a total of 233,685 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab govt announced to slap fines over breach of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during coronavirus pandemic.

The provincial government has notified imposing fines over violation of the SOPs, which have been announced to curb spread of coronavirus infection.

Read More: Pakistan reports record 88 coronavirus deaths in single day, cases jump to 69,496

The government has decided to impose Rs. 500 over entering the public places without wearing masks.

Provincial administration will also slap 2000 rupees fine on a person, who will violate the rules of home quarantine, while those found spitting at a public would have to pay 500 rupees fine.

A shopkeeper will be imposed Rs. 2000 fine over breach of the rule of social distancing at his shop.

Moreover, the authorities will impose Rs. 3000 fine for violation of SOPs at a public transport bus, while 2000 rupees penalty for a car owner for the same breac

Comments

comments