Travel permission declared mandatory for COVID-19 recovered patients

LAHORE: Punjab government has introduced a new rule for containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic as the authorities restricted the recovered patients to get permission letter first before travelling in and outside the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The home department announced that the recovered patients of coronavirus will now need a special permission letter for travelling including those belonging to parts of the country and willing to enter into Punjab.

The citizens of Punjab, who have recovered from the virus, will need a permission letter from the concerned authorities to travel to other provinces. Moreover, the patients discharged from the quarantine centres in other provinces will be allowed to enter into Punjab if they possessed mandatory permission letter from the government.

According to the home department, the recovered people could travel after getting the permission from deputy commissioners from their districts. The home department issued the directives to the chief secretaries and police chiefs of the provinces.

COVID-19 statistics

Confirmed coronavirus cases reached 5,230 in the country as 91 people have died from the infection till to date, according to the national dashboard.

According to the available statistics, overall 5,230 cases have been reported in the country.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 2,464, 1,411 in Sindh, 744 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 228 in Balochistan, 224 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 119 in Islamabad and 40 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The country has conducted 61,801 COVID-19 tests including 2,805 today, whereas, the death toll jumped to 91. At least 1,028 patients have recovered from the disease while 37 still in critical condition.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)’s statistics showed that 4,067 patients were receiving medical treatment in the country and 5,183 people were tested positive for the virus. The death toll reaches to 88 and 37 remained in critical condition.

145 new cases and two deaths were reported in Pakistan during the last 24 hours. The medical facilities established in all parts of the country conducted 2,805 tests today while the total number of COVID-19 tests was 61,801.

Comments

comments