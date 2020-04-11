LAHORE: Punjab has reported 74 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,410, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, of them, 701 were detected among pilgrims at quarantine centres, while 747 among members of Tableeghi Jamaat.

Besides, 80 inmates and 882 citizens tested positive for the virus in the province. Thus far, 21 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported with 39 people recuperating from the contagion.

Sources say the Government of Punjab has decided to extend ongoing lockdown by seven more days.

The lockdown imposed after the coronavirus outbreak will now persist till April 21, which was to end on April 14, sources privy to the development said.

The extension in the lockdown is aimed at controlling spread of novel coronavirus in the province.

Suggestions are being reviewed for the opening of more industries in the province during lockdown.

The sources said, the official announcement of extending lockdown in Punjab will be made by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday.

