14 out of 36 coronavirus deaths reported in Punjab within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that most of the COVID-19 deaths was reported in Punjab province up to 14 during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

19 out of 36 deceased patients are on ventilators who succumbed to COVID-19.

According to NCOC, 64 per cent ventilators are being used for coronavirus patients in Multan, 47 pc in Islamabad, 36 pc in Lahore, 28 pc in Rawalpindi.

In Islamabad, 44 per cent of oxygen beds are being used for COVID-19 patients, 50 pc in Multan, 56 pc in Rawalpindi, 61 pc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar

Pakistan recorded 36 deaths and 2,362 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 36 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,832. 1,719 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,456 patients are in critical condition, however, no patient has been declared critical today.

The total count of active cases is 47,236.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 440,787.

A total of 31,830 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 384,719 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,064,220 samples have been tested thus far.

In Sindh, 195,702 cases have been reported so far, 127,541 in Punjab, 52,449 in KP, 34,840 in Islamabad, 4,791 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 17,745 in Balochistan.

The mortality rate has reached 8,832 including 3,158 in Sindh, 3,365 in Punjab, 1,473 in KP, 371 in Islamabad, 175 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 191 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

346 coronavirus patients are on ventilators and a total of 3,014 patients are currently admitted to 613 hospitals across the country.

Comments

comments