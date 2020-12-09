COVID claims 24 Punjab lives in 24 hours, infects further 613

LAHORE: Punjab has recorded 613 new Covid cases surfacing in the past 24-hour span on Wednesday as Punjab’s Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Firdous Ashiq Awan blames opposition for causing its spread, ARY News reported.

Blasting the opposition parties for their alleged super-spreaders, the SACM and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Awan underscored 24 new Covid-led fatalities in the province which takes the overall provincial tally of deaths to 3,242.

She termed those abetting the COVID spread maniacs and requested them to consider sufferings of the laymen.

The opposition is taking revenge from the people while the situation due to COVID has now become critical, Awan said.

READ: Govt warns of tougher restrictions if Covid-19 SOPs violation continues

Separately, it may be noted that federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar warned today of imposing tougher restrictions if violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) continues amid the second Covid-19 wave.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the NCOC, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar warned Covid-19 cases will go up if health guidelines are not adhered to, piling pressure on hospitals.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), to be attended by the chief ministers of all the provinces, to take stock of the present coronavirus situation.

