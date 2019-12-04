Punjab CM orders crackdown on profiteers, hoarders  

LAHORE: In a bid to provide relief to the masses, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday ordered indiscriminate action against profiteers and hoarders across the province, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Usman Buzdar said that hoarders and profiteers do not deserve any leniency. He directed the price control magistrates to play an effective role against the profiteers.

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities to regularly check the prices of essential items in the markets. He ordered to ensure the sale of food items on government notified rates.

Earlier on September 16, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had ordered a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders across the province.

According to a statement issued from his office in Lahore, CM Buzdar had directed the cabinet committee for price control from Saudi Arabia to initiate crackdown against illegal profiteers.

He had added that the sale of essential items should be ensured at fixed rates and added that no leniency will be shown to those found selling essential items at exorbitant rates.

