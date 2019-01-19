Punjab Crime Scene Unit probe locals in Faryal murder case

LAHORE: The Punjab Crime Scene Unit (PSCU) on Friday visited the spot where three-year-old girl, Faryal was found dead, to collect evidence into the case, ARY News reported.

The criminal involved in the case could not be arrested after 25 days of the incident. The PSCU was also leading in investigation to trace the murderer of minor girl Zainab, hailing from Kasur, whose murder had stirred a national outcry. The killer of the little girl was later caught and executed after completion of probe against him.

The police unit also began probing the locals to trace clues into the rape-murder case.

According to police, they have conducted DNA tests of over 400 people, but all of the tests were negative.

Meanwhile, district police officer Abbas Majeed Marwat two weeks ago that blood samples of over 270 suspected people had been sent to a forensic lab in Lahore for DNA test but they didn’t match with the samples collected from the crime scene.

He said blood samples of 20 more people who stayed as guests in the village where the incident took place had also been sent to the lab.

Three-year-old girl, Faryal went missing when she went out of her home to play with other children of the neighborhood on Dec 25. Her body was found in an isolated place two days after her disappearance.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister had also taken notice of the rape-slay incident and directed for immediate arrest of the criminals.

