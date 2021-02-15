Punjab announces date to reopen medical, dental colleges

LAHORE: The classes in Punjab’s public sector medical and dental colleges will start from February 22, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement issued by the University of Health Sciences (UHS), classes for Punjab’s medical and dental colleges will start on February 25, while in Azad Jammu and Kashmir classes will begin from March 1.

A meeting of officials from Punjab and AJK’s government institutions took place at UHS, with the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Akram in the chair.

یونیورسٹی آف ہیلتھ سائنسز میں میڈیکل کالجوں میں داخلے کے حوالے سے اہم اجلاس۔ pic.twitter.com/wdQDraHZLV — University of Health Sciences Lahore (@uhslhrofficial) February 15, 2021

The meeting decided that students who cannot afford to pay the fee would not be denied admission to medical or dental colleges.

Dr Allah Rakha, team lead of admissions briefed the meeting that admissions had been completed in accordance with the Pakistan Medical Commission’s directives.

Earlier on Saturday, the Punjab government had announced dates for matriculation and intermediate exams for all boards across the province.

As per the notification, the annual matriculation exam will begin on May 4, while the intermediate exam will start on June 12.

