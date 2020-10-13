Punjab reports two fresh dengue cases, toll reaches 105

LAHORE: The number of confirmed dengue fever cases in Punjab has jumped to 105, this year so far, after the detection of two new cases on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, the fresh cases were reported in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Patients are under treatment.

He further added that out of 105 total patients, 90 dengue patients have recovered their health and were allowed to leave for their homes. 15 patients are still under treatment at the various hospitals of the province, he added.

No deaths have been reported in the ongoing year due to the dengue virus, the health department spokesperson said.

The masses are advised to contact helpline 1033 in case of any signs of dengue fever or can register their complaints.

Earlier in the month of August, as many as 533 suspected patients of dengue fever were reported in Punjab in a single day.

The patients after tests were declared fit and sound and were allowed to leave for their homes.