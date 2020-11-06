More Punjab development projects to be included in CPEC

LAHORE: A special committee of the Punjab government monitoring projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project on Friday met for the first time, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting attended by provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, chairman planning and development (P&D) and others decided to include more provincial uplift projects under the banner of the CPEC.

The projects that would be included in the CPEC are Taunsa Hydropower project and other telecommunication and agriculture projects. The feasibility reports of the projects would be prepared for their inclusion in the CPEC project, the body decided.

The provincial finance minister was also directed to prepare a business plan for setting up Business Parks in the province.

Besides this, the energy department was also directed to divert resources to improve power supply in the province.

The meeting also mulled over proposals aimed at improving the number of passengers who could avail from Orange Line Train project in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar on October 25 inaugurated the much-awaited Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project.

The Punjab Transport Department has notified fare for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT). Passengers will have to pay Rs40 for a one-way train trip.

Last month, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced over 250 new jobs of various categories for Lahore’s Orange Line project.

