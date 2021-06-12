LAHORE: To control the coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab government has decided to expedite the vaccination process across the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the provincial government is considering a proposal to launch a door-to-door vaccination campaign and drive-thru vaccination centres for Covid-19 in various Punjab districts.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at Civil Secretariat today. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, secretaries of the health department and other senior officers.

The meeting has set a target of vaccinating 430,000 people against Covid-19 daily in the province. It was also decided in the meeting to set a target of COVID-19 vaccination for divisions and districts.

Speaking at a meeting, Yasmin Rashid said that 223 mobile vaccination centres were also set up in the province.

She also urged people to wear masks to save themselves and their dear ones from the virus.

Earlier. the Punjab government had decided to block SIM cards of all those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The meeting had also decided to allow walk-in vaccination of citizens above 18 from June 12 (Saturday). It was also decided in the meeting to set up mobile vaccination centres outside the main shrines of Punjab province.

It was learnt that Punjab has failed to achieve its set target of COVID-19 vaccination, stated a report complied by Punjab Primary Health department.

As per the report, the department had set targeting of vaccinating 12,9000 people against COVID-19 in three days but ended up achieving only 40pc of the target.

