Punjab govt issues dress code for officers 

LAHORE: Four days after the apex court judge had expressed displeasure over the informal dressing of Lahore deputy commissioner, the Punjab government on Friday notified a dress code to be observed by the officers during the office hours and while appearing before the courts of law, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, all the male officers were instructed to observe a proper dress code i.e. lounge suit/smart casual with closed collar shirt and tie or shalwar kameez with waistcoat along with appropriate footwear.

“In case of female officers, the dress code should be in line with office decorum and norms while being reflective of the formal nature of official duties,” read the notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that the DC judge Justice Mansoor Ahmad Malik had admonished Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik for not properly dressing up during his appearance before the court on Monday (January 25).

The apex court had summoned Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik and asked him about the dress code of the officer.

