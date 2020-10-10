Punjab govt decides to establish Insaf academies for students

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has announced the provincial government’s plan to establish Insaf academies across the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Murad Raas announced that recorded lecturers will be delivered to the students get registered in the Insaf Academies. He added that students could self-assess their skills through online tests to be made available on its website.

The education minister said that the government is working to promote the English language in schools and 1,000 master trainers have been prepared for achieving the targets.

Earlier in February, the Punjab government had announced to establish 100 Insaf schools in Lahore this year. As per details, the Punjab Education Authority had decided to establish 100 Insaf schools in Lahore before the start of a new educational session. A notification has been issued in this regard.

Read: KP govt launches E-registration policy for private schools

According to a notification, 100 schools would be set up in rent buildings for which the education authority has approved Rs200 million. The amount had been transferred into the accounts of 5 deputies DO’s.

The notification further reads that the Excise Department will fully inspect the building before taking it on rent for educational purpose.

Last year, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had launched ‘Insaf Afternoon Schools’ programme to provide education to the out-of-school children, while reviving Urdu as the medium of instructions, with English as the subject, up to primary level education in the province.

Comments

comments